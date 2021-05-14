Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

