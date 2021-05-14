ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $56.29. 251,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $32,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

