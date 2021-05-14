DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DASH traded up $24.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.88. 371,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,141. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.41.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.11.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

