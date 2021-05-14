GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 179,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

