Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.39. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

