Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $562.02. The company had a trading volume of 94,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,677. The firm has a market cap of $349.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.79. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $307.50 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

