iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,654. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

