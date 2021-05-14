Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 310,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,582. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

