Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. 224,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.19. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

