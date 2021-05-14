Garrison Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. 25,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,219. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

