Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%.
Shares of Heritage Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,472. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
