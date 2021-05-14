Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 2.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 798,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,593,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

