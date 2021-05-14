Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.43. Proofpoint posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFPT has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

PFPT traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $171.73. The company had a trading volume of 78,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

