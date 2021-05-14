Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $79 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.34 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 36,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,395. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 in the last ninety days.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

