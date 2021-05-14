Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYUF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

KEYUF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691. Keyera has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

