Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Cap of $16.34 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $16.34 million and $1.93 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $20.18 or 0.00039854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00089241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00607349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00234506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.30 or 0.01130250 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $616.38 or 0.01217304 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

