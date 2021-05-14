Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $116.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

