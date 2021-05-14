Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,117 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.