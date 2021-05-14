FAI Wealth Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FAI Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 8.6% of FAI Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after purchasing an additional 254,894 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.26 and its 200-day moving average is $169.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

