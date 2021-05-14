FAI Wealth Management Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for 2.4% of FAI Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,753,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 2,399,886 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 1,179,442 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after buying an additional 819,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after buying an additional 691,862 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

