Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,374 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 101,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

