Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,918 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

ORCL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. 185,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,723,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock worth $639,074,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

