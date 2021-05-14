Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.15. 1,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $6,786,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

