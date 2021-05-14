Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. 12,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

