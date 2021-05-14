CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$26.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Shares of CIX traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.65. The company had a trading volume of 760,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,531. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.58. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.15 and a 52-week high of C$21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 606,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,076,290. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

