Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,333. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

