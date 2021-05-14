Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.22.

APR.UN stock traded up C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$12.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.06. The company has a market cap of C$478.17 million and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$7.03 and a 1 year high of C$12.41.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

