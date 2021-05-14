Scotiabank Raises Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$8.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.79.

Shares of DXT stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.04. The company has a market cap of C$388.57 million and a PE ratio of 4.83.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

