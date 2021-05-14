Scotiabank Raises Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$8.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.79.
Shares of DXT stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$6.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.04. The company has a market cap of C$388.57 million and a PE ratio of 4.83.
In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
