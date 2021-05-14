Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

BRW traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 344.50 ($4.50). 1,135,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,093. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 352 ($4.60). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

