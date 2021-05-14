Banyan Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 178,067 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 178,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,000. Altria Group accounts for 6.0% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $50.58. 127,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.