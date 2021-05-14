Toews Corp ADV Purchases 65,000 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 260.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,643,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 540,260 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 900,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 457,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 372,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,893,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.42. 13,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.