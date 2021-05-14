1,502 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,952,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

