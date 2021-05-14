27,700 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 51,028 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Rollins by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 114,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. 6,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

