BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Issues Earnings Results

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. BIOLASE updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BIOL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 300,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,932,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 26th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

