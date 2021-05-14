View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$80 million.

NASDAQ:VIEW traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86. View has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Get View alerts:

VIEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.