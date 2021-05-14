Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,297. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

