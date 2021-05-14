Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Announces Earnings Results

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DCBO stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86. Docebo has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $68.00.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

