FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. FMC makes up 2.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of FMC worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in FMC by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 92.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $116.27 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

