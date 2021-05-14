Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Trimmed by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Insperity worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $18,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insperity by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 139,355 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $87.04 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.