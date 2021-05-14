Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.26.

SPLK opened at $111.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.11.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

