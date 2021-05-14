Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 136,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

