Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

