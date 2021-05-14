Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $31.76 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

