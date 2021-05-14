Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 43.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

