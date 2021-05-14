Zacks: Analysts Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Brokerages expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.50 million and the highest is $121.40 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $110.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $504.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $18.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $506.59. 26,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,705. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4,329.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $659.40 and its 200 day moving average is $543.86. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

