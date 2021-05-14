Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $231.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $269.00.

RACE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of RACE opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $150.97 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

