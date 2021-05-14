StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
The stock has a market cap of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.
About StoneCastle Financial
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.