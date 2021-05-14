StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

The stock has a market cap of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

