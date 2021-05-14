CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Boosted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $147,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

