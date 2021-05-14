Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

