Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,899 shares of company stock worth $4,130,135. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.83. 9,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.27. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

